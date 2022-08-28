DEVONTE HICKS

Georgetown-RF/Chrisman football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Tyson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Oklahoma City Thunder.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC match.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... boxing.

CASSANDRA MARRY

Fisher volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a beach volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

CALEB McCULLOUGH

Judah Christian boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Scottie Scheffler.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

SAVANNAH SHUMATE

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Valarie Allman.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Sky.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the WNBA Finals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos