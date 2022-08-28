DEVONTE HICKS
Georgetown-RF/Chrisman football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Tyson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Oklahoma City Thunder.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC match.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... boxing.
CASSANDRA MARRY
Fisher volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.
➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a beach volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.
CALEB McCULLOUGH
Judah Christian boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Scottie Scheffler.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
SAVANNAH SHUMATE
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Valarie Allman.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Sky.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the WNBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.