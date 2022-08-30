ROWAN DENMARK-COLLINS
Heritage boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steve Prefontaine.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Bowerman Mile.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
GRACIE GORDON
Armstrong-Potomac girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... volleyball.
ELLEANNAH HEDGECOCK
BHRA girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Josh Gernand.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... volleyball.
CAROLINE HILL
Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the track and field world championships.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.