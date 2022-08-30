faces of fall
Rowan Denmark-Collins, Heritage, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ROWAN DENMARK-COLLINS

Heritage boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steve Prefontaine.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Bowerman Mile.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

Gracie Gordon, Armstrong-Potomac , during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

GRACIE GORDON

Armstrong-Potomac girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... volleyball.

Ellannah Hedgecock, BHRA, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ELLEANNAH HEDGECOCK

BHRA girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Josh Gernand.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... volleyball.

Caroline Hill, Cerro Gordo/Berment, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

CAROLINE HILL

Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the track and field world championships.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

