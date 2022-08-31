faces of fall--folken
Caylee Folken, Mahomet-Seymour,the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

CAYLEE FOLKEN

Mahomet-Seymour volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jhenna Gabriel.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA tournament championship.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... gymnastics.

faces of fall--frerichs
Josey Frerichs, SJ-O, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

JOSEY FRERICHS

St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kerri Walsh Jennings.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

faces of fall--henrard
Evan Henrard, Monticello, the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

EVAN HENRARD

Monticello boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lewis Hamilton.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Formula One race.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... Formula One.

faces of fall--wells
Ashley Wells, STM, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ASHLEY WELLS

St. Thomas More girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Rory McIlroy.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

