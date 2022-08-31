CAYLEE FOLKEN
Mahomet-Seymour volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jhenna Gabriel.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA tournament championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... gymnastics.
JOSEY FRERICHS
St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kerri Walsh Jennings.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.
EVAN HENRARD
Monticello boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lewis Hamilton.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Formula One race.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... Formula One.
ASHLEY WELLS
St. Thomas More girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Rory McIlroy.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.