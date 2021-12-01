PAYTON ARMSTRONG
Hoopeston Area girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ali Watson.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the PGA Championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
RYLEE EDWARDS
Westville football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ray Lewis.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC fight.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.
BRANDON KNIGHT
Paxton-Buckley-Loda football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Alex Potter.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
KYLE McFARLAND
Oakwood boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs game.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... running.
HAYLIE ORTON
Mahomet-Seymour volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic volleyball or a Cardinals game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
RILEY PRUITT
Blue Ridge football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a hockey game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
CAROLINE SMITH
Tri-County volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Larry Bird.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
TYLER WILSON
Villa Grove football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.