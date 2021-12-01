Listen to this article

PAYTON ARMSTRONG

Hoopeston Area girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ali Watson.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the PGA Championship.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

RYLEE EDWARDS

Westville football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ray Lewis.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC fight.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.

BRANDON KNIGHT

Paxton-Buckley-Loda football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Alex Potter.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

KYLE McFARLAND

Oakwood boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs game.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... running.

HAYLIE ORTON

Mahomet-Seymour volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic volleyball or a Cardinals game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

RILEY PRUITT

Blue Ridge football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a hockey game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

CAROLINE SMITH

Tri-County volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Larry Bird.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

TYLER WILSON

Villa Grove football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos