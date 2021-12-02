LILY JAMESON
Armstrong-Potomac volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jhenna Gabriel.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
HUNTER MONTGOMERY
Heritage boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steve Prefontaine.
➜ His favorite team is ... F.C. Barcelona.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.
CODY SCHLUTER
Rantoul football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brian Scalabrine.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Tampa Bay Lightning.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the MLS Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... lacrosse.
ALYSSA STEIN
Prairie Central volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Minnesota Gophers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Chicago Bears game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... football.