LILY JAMESON

Armstrong-Potomac volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jhenna Gabriel.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

HUNTER MONTGOMERY

Heritage boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steve Prefontaine.

➜ His favorite team is ... F.C. Barcelona.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.

CODY SCHLUTER

Rantoul football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brian Scalabrine.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Tampa Bay Lightning.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the MLS Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... lacrosse.

ALYSSA STEIN

Prairie Central volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Minnesota Gophers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Chicago Bears game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

