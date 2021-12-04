JUSTEN GREEN
St. Thomas More footballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Chad Ochocinco.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bears.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides football is ...
- baseball.
MAYA JENNY
Schlarman girls’ tennisHer favorite athlete is ...
- Serena Williams.
Her favorite team is ...
- Team USA.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- tennis’ U.S. Open.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- archery.
EVAN PAYAN
Judah Christian boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...
- Isaiah Thompson.
His favorite team is ...
- the Miami Heat.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a basketball game.
His favorite sport besides soccer is ...
- basketball.
EVAN VREDENBURGH
Danville boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...
- Tyler Surprenant.
His favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a UFC fight.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.