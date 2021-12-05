Listen to this article

MITCHELL GALLIER

Mahomet-Seymour football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tony Romo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

ALLIE HOY

Watseka girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sabrina Ionescu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

ELLA McFARLAND

BHRA volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Annie Drews.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a WWE event.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

NICK PAYNE

LeRoy football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos