DYLAN HOWELL
Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steph Curry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Michigan Wolverines.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Michigan football game.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
SALLY MA
Uni High girls’ swimming and diving
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Manuel.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Team USA.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Olympic swimming event featuring Reed Broaders.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... volleyball.
CAIDEN MILLER
Arcola football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Roquan Smith.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bears game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
RILEY WHITE
Argenta-Oreana football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bobby Wagner.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Seattle Seahawks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
JESSE BESSENT
Villa Grove boys’ golf
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... fishing.
KENNEDI BURNETT
St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kerri Walsh Jennings.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
BRYSON GRANT
Iroquois West boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
HAVEN HATFIELD
Tuscola football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Henry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Tennessee Titans.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
TAYLOR HENRY
Unity volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
ALEXIS JONES
Champaign Central girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jack Sock.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Springfield Lasers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... golf.
BRANT
LIESTMAN
Fisher football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tim Tebow.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a March Madness final.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
WYATT MARTIN
Clinton football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Henry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Tennessee Titans.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
RYDER MATTESON
Urbana football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Giannis Antetokounmpo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Super Bowl with the Bears.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
MARIN McANDREW
Centennial girls’ swim and dive
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Regan Smith.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... golf.
CAMDEN SMOOT
Salt Fork football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Giannis Antetokounmpo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.