DYLAN HOWELL

Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steph Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Michigan Wolverines.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Michigan football game.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

SALLY MA

Uni High girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Manuel.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Team USA.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Olympic swimming event featuring Reed Broaders.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... volleyball.

CAIDEN MILLER

Arcola football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Roquan Smith.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bears game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

RILEY WHITE

Argenta-Oreana football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bobby Wagner.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Seattle Seahawks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

JESSE BESSENT

Villa Grove boys’ golf

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... fishing.

KENNEDI BURNETT

St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kerri Walsh Jennings.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

BRYSON GRANT

Iroquois West boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

HAVEN HATFIELD

Tuscola football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Henry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Tennessee Titans.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

TAYLOR HENRY

Unity volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

ALEXIS JONES

Champaign Central girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jack Sock.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Springfield Lasers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... golf.

BRANT

LIESTMAN

Fisher football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tim Tebow.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a March Madness final.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

WYATT MARTIN

Clinton football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Henry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Tennessee Titans.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

RYDER MATTESON

Urbana football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Giannis Antetokounmpo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Super Bowl with the Bears.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

MARIN McANDREW

Centennial girls’ swim and dive

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Regan Smith.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... golf.

CAMDEN SMOOT

Salt Fork football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Giannis Antetokounmpo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

