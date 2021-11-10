Listen to this article

OLIVIA BIRGE

Salt Fork volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Kate Wochner.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Salt Fork Storm.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • my sister’s golf meet.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...

  • track and field.

SAMANTHA COOK

Champaign Central girls’ swimming and divingHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Simone Manuel.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Tennessee Titans.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

Her favorite sport besides swimming is ...

  • basketball.

MADISON DOAN

Oakwood volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Aly Raisman.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bears.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • Olympic volleyball.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...

  • competitive cheer.

MADELEINE KEENAN

Uni High girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ..

  • . Athing Mu.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Red Stars.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the World Cup.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... rock climbing.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos