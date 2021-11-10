OLIVIA BIRGE
Salt Fork volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Kate Wochner.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Salt Fork Storm.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- my sister’s golf meet.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- track and field.
SAMANTHA COOK
Champaign Central girls’ swimming and divingHer favorite athlete is ...
- Simone Manuel.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Tennessee Titans.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
Her favorite sport besides swimming is ...
- basketball.
MADISON DOAN
Oakwood volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Aly Raisman.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bears.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- Olympic volleyball.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- competitive cheer.
MADELEINE KEENAN
Uni High girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ..
- . Athing Mu.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Red Stars.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the World Cup.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... rock climbing.