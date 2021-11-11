JASON BALLARD
St. Thomas More boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joseph Ulozas.
➜ His favorite team is ... St. Matthew’s softball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois basketball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
ESTELLA MILLER
Monticello girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Courtney Dauwalter.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois basketball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
NATALIE PORTER
Danville girls’ swimming and diving
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Caeleb Dressel.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic swimming.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.
MICHAELA POWELL
ALAH volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... CC McGraw.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NCAA volleyball tournament.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.