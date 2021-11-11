JASON BALLARD

St. Thomas More boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joseph Ulozas.

➜ His favorite team is ... St. Matthew’s softball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois basketball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

ESTELLA MILLER

Monticello girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Courtney Dauwalter.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois basketball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

NATALIE PORTER

Danville girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Caeleb Dressel.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic swimming.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.

MICHAELA POWELL

ALAH volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... CC McGraw.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NCAA volleyball tournament.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos