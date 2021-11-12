RASHON ALLEN
Rantoul footballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Sue Bird.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bears.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a Bears game.
His favorite sport besides football is ...
- wrestling.
SETH KOLLROSS
Fisher/GCMS boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...
- Russell Westbrook.
His favorite team is ...
- the Green Bay Packers.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the NBA Finals.
His favorite sport besides soccer is ...
- basketball.
ELI MOJONNIER
BHRA boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...
- myself.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- football.
SKYLAR WILKINS
Tuscola girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...
- Gabby Douglas.
Her favorite team is ...
- Illinois hockey.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a hockey game.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... dance.