RASHON ALLEN

Rantoul footballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Sue Bird.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bears.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a Bears game.

His favorite sport besides football is ...

  • wrestling.

SETH KOLLROSS

Fisher/GCMS boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Russell Westbrook.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Green Bay Packers.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides soccer is ...

  • basketball.

ELI MOJONNIER

BHRA boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...

  • myself.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • football.

SKYLAR WILKINS

Tuscola girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Gabby Douglas.

Her favorite team is ...

  • Illinois hockey.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a hockey game.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... dance.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

