TUCKER BAILEY
Judah Christian boys' cross-country
His favorite athlete is ... Jalen Green.
His favorite team is ... the Houston Rockets.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Rockets game.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
MADISON McCREARY
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball
Her favorite athlete is ... Morgan Hentz.
Her favorite team is ... the Stanford Cardinal.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
PETER SMITH
Champaign Central boys' cross-country
His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic track and field.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
BROOKLYNN SWEIKAR
Centennial girls' cross-country
Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... volleyball or track and field.