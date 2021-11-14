TUCKER BAILEY

Judah Christian boys' cross-country

His favorite athlete is ... Jalen Green.

His favorite team is ... the Houston Rockets.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Rockets game.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

MADISON McCREARY

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball

Her favorite athlete is ... Morgan Hentz.

Her favorite team is ... the Stanford Cardinal.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

PETER SMITH

Champaign Central boys' cross-country

His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic track and field.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

BROOKLYNN SWEIKAR

Centennial girls' cross-country

Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... volleyball or track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

