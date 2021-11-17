PAYTON BELL

Tri-County footballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Matt Forte.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bears.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Daytona 500.

His favorite sport besides football is ...

  • basketball.

ERIK CHRISTIANSON

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ golfHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Tom Brady.

His favorite team is ...

  • the New England Patriots.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides golf is ...

  • track and field.

ZACHARY HICKMAN

Watseka boys’ golfHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Tiger Woods.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Masters.

His favorite sport besides golf is ...

  • swimming.

CLAYTON LEONARD

Iroquois West footballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Dick Butkus.

His favorite team is ...

  • Illinois football.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Rose Bowl.

His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos