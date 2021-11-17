PAYTON BELL
Tri-County footballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Matt Forte.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bears.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Daytona 500.
His favorite sport besides football is ...
- basketball.
ERIK CHRISTIANSON
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ golfHis favorite athlete is ...
- Tom Brady.
His favorite team is ...
- the New England Patriots.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides golf is ...
- track and field.
ZACHARY HICKMAN
Watseka boys’ golfHis favorite athlete is ...
- Tiger Woods.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Masters.
His favorite sport besides golf is ...
- swimming.
CLAYTON LEONARD
Iroquois West footballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Dick Butkus.
His favorite team is ...
- Illinois football.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Rose Bowl.
His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.