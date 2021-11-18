EMMA BUESING

Villa Grove girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Giorgi Bezhanishvili.

Her favorite team is ...

  • Illinois men’s basketball.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • March Madness.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • basketball.

BEKAH GOEBEL

St. Thomas More girls’ swimming and divingHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Aly Raisman.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympic swim trials.

Her favorite sport besides swimming is ...

  • softball.

HENRY LAUFENBERG

Uni High boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ..

  • . Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Illinois Fighting Illini.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the 2022 world track and field championships.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • track and field.

RILEY NOLAN

Tuscola boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Logan Wallace.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago White Sox.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a White Sox game.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... indoor soccer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

