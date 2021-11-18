EMMA BUESING
Villa Grove girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...
- Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
Her favorite team is ...
- Illinois men’s basketball.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- March Madness.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- basketball.
BEKAH GOEBEL
St. Thomas More girls’ swimming and divingHer favorite athlete is ...
- Aly Raisman.
Her favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympic swim trials.
Her favorite sport besides swimming is ...
- softball.
HENRY LAUFENBERG
Uni High boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ..
- . Jakob Ingebrigtsen.
His favorite team is ...
- the Illinois Fighting Illini.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the 2022 world track and field championships.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- track and field.
RILEY NOLAN
Tuscola boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...
- Logan Wallace.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago White Sox.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a White Sox game.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... indoor soccer.