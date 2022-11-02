AUTUMN BAKER
Chrisman volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... anyone who steps on our court and shows school spirit.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Packers-Texans Super Bowl with my mom.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
DEANNA GRABER
Arthur Christian School volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... baseball.
ZACH RUWE
Heritage boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Eliud Kipchoge.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Boston Marathon.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- track and field.
IAN WEIBLE
Academy High boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.