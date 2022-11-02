AUTUMN BAKER

Chrisman volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... anyone who steps on our court and shows school spirit.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Packers-Texans Super Bowl with my mom.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

DEANNA GRABER

Arthur Christian School volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... baseball.

ZACH RUWE

Heritage boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Eliud Kipchoge.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Boston Marathon.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • track and field.

IAN WEIBLE

Academy High boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

