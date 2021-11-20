Listen to this article

SAM CHAMPS

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Deon Sanders.

➜ His favorite team is ... Ohio State.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Ohio State football game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.

PAYTON HARWOOD

Milford boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... John Daly.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Detroit Pistons.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

MAECY JOHNSON

Chrisman volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

PEYTON SCOTT

Monticello football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Darnell Mooney.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.

BRI STRUCK

Heritage volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

CAMERON WATSON

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... J.J. Watt.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Houston Texans.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

JUSTYN WEST

Clinton boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Khalil Mack.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

JACK YOUNG JR.

Centennial football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Allen Iverson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illini game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

