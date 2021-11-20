SAM CHAMPS
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Deon Sanders.
➜ His favorite team is ... Ohio State.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Ohio State football game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.
PAYTON HARWOOD
Milford boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... John Daly.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Detroit Pistons.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.
MAECY JOHNSON
Chrisman volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
PEYTON SCOTT
Monticello football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Darnell Mooney.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.
BRI STRUCK
Heritage volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
CAMERON WATSON
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... J.J. Watt.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Houston Texans.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
JUSTYN WEST
Clinton boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Khalil Mack.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
JACK YOUNG JR.
Centennial football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Allen Iverson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illini game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.