Listen to this article

CARLEE CLAUNCH

LeRoy volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

COBY MILLER

St. Joseph-Ogden football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

OWEN RAFFERTY

Prairie Central football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Marcus Stroman.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Pro Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

LEVI WARD

ALAH boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Khabib Nurmagomedov.

➜ His favorite team is ... the ALAH Knights.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an MMA championship fight.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... mixed martial arts.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos