CARLEE CLAUNCH
LeRoy volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
COBY MILLER
St. Joseph-Ogden football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
OWEN RAFFERTY
Prairie Central football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Marcus Stroman.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Pro Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
LEVI WARD
ALAH boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Khabib Nurmagomedov.
➜ His favorite team is ... the ALAH Knights.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an MMA championship fight.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... mixed martial arts.