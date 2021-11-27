NOAH BARKLEY
Urbana boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Christian Pulisic.
➜ His favorite team is ... the U.S. national team.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Cup final.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... cross-country.
LILLY GRAHAM
Sullivan girls’ swimming and diving
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ethan Schmohe.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Sullivan Blue Dolphins.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite activity besides swimming is ... show choir.
HARPER HANCOCK
Unity girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
CARTER RIDGE
Salt Fork boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Sam Pearman.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.