Listen to this article

NOAH BARKLEY

Urbana boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Christian Pulisic.

➜ His favorite team is ... the U.S. national team.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Cup final.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... cross-country.

LILLY GRAHAM

Sullivan girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ethan Schmohe.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Sullivan Blue Dolphins.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite activity besides swimming is ... show choir.

HARPER HANCOCK

Unity girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

CARTER RIDGE

Salt Fork boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Sam Pearman.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos