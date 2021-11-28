Listen to this article

LEXI ELLIS

Danville girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Roger Federer.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.

BRAYDEN GOUGH

Tuscola boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rory McIlroy.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

AYDA PRICE

Champaign Central volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Thomas Ealy.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a women’s football game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

MICHAEL WARREN

Watseka football

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas

