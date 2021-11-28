LEXI ELLIS
Danville girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Roger Federer.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.
BRAYDEN GOUGH
Tuscola boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rory McIlroy.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
AYDA PRICE
Champaign Central volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Thomas Ealy.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a women’s football game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
MICHAEL WARREN
Watseka football
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.