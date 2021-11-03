KATE DEAN
Tuscola volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Dana Rettke.
➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a North Dakota hockey game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
NICK HOFER
Hoopeston Area boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Devin Booker.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Phoenix Suns.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.
RYDER JAMES
Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Connor Price.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... cricket.
CALEY MOWREY
Milford volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... April Ross.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Purdue.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.