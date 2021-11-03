Listen to this article

KATE DEAN

Tuscola volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Dana Rettke.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a North Dakota hockey game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

NICK HOFER

Hoopeston Area boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Devin Booker.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Phoenix Suns.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.

RYDER JAMES

Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Connor Price.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... cricket.

CALEY MOWREY

Milford volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... April Ross.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Purdue.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

