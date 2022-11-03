DAVID DIEPHOLZ
Sullivan boys' cross-country
His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
ELI KENNEL
Armstrong-Potomac boys' cross-country
His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
LEVI TUCKER
Georgetown-RF/Westville boys' soccer
His favorite athlete is ... Muhammad Ali.
His favorite team is ... the Chicago Fire.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
ELI WILHELM
Rantoul boys' cross-country
His favorite athlete is ... Aiden Pacunas.
His favorite team is ... the Milwaukee Bucks.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.