DAVID DIEPHOLZ

Sullivan boys' cross-country

His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

ELI KENNEL

Armstrong-Potomac boys' cross-country

His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

LEVI TUCKER

Georgetown-RF/Westville boys' soccer

His favorite athlete is ... Muhammad Ali.

His favorite team is ... the Chicago Fire.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

ELI WILHELM

Rantoul boys' cross-country

His favorite athlete is ... Aiden Pacunas.

His favorite team is ... the Milwaukee Bucks.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

