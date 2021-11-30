Listen to this article

ALEX KUHNS

Arcola/ALAH boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lonzo Ball.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

NOAH LA NAVE

Uni High boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nicolo Zaniolo.

➜ His favorite team is ... Roma.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

KATHERINE LANDERS

Fisher volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

McKINLEY TILSTRA

Iroquois West girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

