ELLA COMPTON
Prairie Central girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Phil Mickelson.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.
AUDREY HORN
St. Thomas More girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Coco Gauff.
➜ Her favorite team is ... St. Thomas More girls’ tennis.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Kentucky Derby.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... ultimate Frisbee.
ELIJAH KIESEL
Villa Grove football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Pat McAfee.
➜ His favorite team is ... Michigan.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Michigan football game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.
EMMA MORRICAL
Cissna Park volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a White Sox game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... baseball.