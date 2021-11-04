Listen to this article

ELLA COMPTON

Prairie Central girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Phil Mickelson.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.

AUDREY HORN

St. Thomas More girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Coco Gauff.

➜ Her favorite team is ... St. Thomas More girls’ tennis.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Kentucky Derby.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... ultimate Frisbee.

ELIJAH KIESEL

Villa Grove football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Pat McAfee.

➜ His favorite team is ... Michigan.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Michigan football game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.

EMMA MORRICAL

Cissna Park volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a White Sox game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... baseball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos