LINCOLN CRAVENS
Schlarman football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Jefferson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Minnesota Vikings.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
SPENCER MITZE
Monticello football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jackie Moon.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Flint Tropics game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
DOMINICK THOMAS
Watseka football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kam Chancellor.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Seattle Seahawks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
MATTHEW THOMAS
Danville football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brett Keisel.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college football national championship game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.