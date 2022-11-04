LINCOLN CRAVENS

Schlarman football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Jefferson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Minnesota Vikings.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

SPENCER MITZE

Monticello football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jackie Moon.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Flint Tropics game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

DOMINICK THOMAS

Watseka football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kam Chancellor.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Seattle Seahawks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

MATTHEW THOMAS

Danville football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brett Keisel.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college football national championship game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.

