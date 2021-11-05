WALKER BOSSINGHAM
LeRoy boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rory McIlroy.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... cheer.
MaKAYLA KOEPPEL
Clinton girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
SAM PICKETT
Arthur Christian School boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... indoor soccer.
DELANIE WISSMILLER
Ridgeview volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Chicago Bulls game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball or track and field.