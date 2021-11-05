Listen to this article

WALKER BOSSINGHAM

LeRoy boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rory McIlroy.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... cheer.

MaKAYLA KOEPPEL

Clinton girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

SAM PICKETT

Arthur Christian School boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... indoor soccer.

DELANIE WISSMILLER

Ridgeview volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Chicago Bulls game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball or track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

