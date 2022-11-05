CAROLINE HARTMANN

Champaign Central girls’ swimming and diving

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Lonzo Ball.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bulls.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a Bulls game.

Her favorite sport besides swimming is ...

  • basketball.

DYLAN HOWELL

Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ cross-country

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Nico Young.

His favorite team is ...

  • Michigan.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a Michigan football game.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • basketball.

HANNAH JACKSON

Judah Christian volleyball

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Logan Eggleston.

Her favorite team is ...

  • Nebraska.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • Olympic figure skating.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...

  • basketball.

ALEX MOWRER

Unity boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Thomas Cler.

His favorite team is ...

  • Unity cross-country.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Winter Olympics.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

