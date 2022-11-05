CAROLINE HARTMANN
Champaign Central girls’ swimming and diving
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Lonzo Ball.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bulls.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a Bulls game.
Her favorite sport besides swimming is ...
- basketball.
DYLAN HOWELL
Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ cross-country
His favorite athlete is ...
- Nico Young.
His favorite team is ...
- Michigan.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a Michigan football game.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- basketball.
HANNAH JACKSON
Judah Christian volleyball
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Logan Eggleston.
Her favorite team is ...
- Nebraska.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- Olympic figure skating.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- basketball.
ALEX MOWRER
Unity boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...
- Thomas Cler.
His favorite team is ...
- Unity cross-country.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Winter Olympics.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.