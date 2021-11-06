Listen to this article

PETER MILLER

Watseka boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Neymar.

➜ His favorite team is ... Brazil men’s soccer.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... track and field.

KELSIE PITCHER

Centennial volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic track and field.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... weightlifting.

TARYN SEXTON

St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... softball.

JONAH SINGER

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Son Heung-min.

➜ His favorite team is ... Brentford F.C.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic badminton.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.

