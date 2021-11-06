PETER MILLER
Watseka boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Neymar.
➜ His favorite team is ... Brazil men’s soccer.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... track and field.
KELSIE PITCHER
Centennial volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic track and field.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... weightlifting.
TARYN SEXTON
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... softball.
JONAH SINGER
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Son Heung-min.
➜ His favorite team is ... Brentford F.C.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic badminton.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.