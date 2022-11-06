NOAH BASS

Clinton football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Walter Payton.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

OWEN BIRT

St. Joseph-Ogden football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Khalil Mack.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.

CARSON BLOCK

Villa Grove football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyler Wilson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a hockey game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

JOHN CLAXON

Tuscola football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Donald.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Chicago Bears game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

DREW COTTON

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ray Lewis.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Packers-Bears game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... soccer.

DONTRELL DUGAR

Centennial football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jalen Ramsey.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.

JACK EDMUNDSON

Le Roy football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... ping pong.

NICK GOLDEN

Mahomet-Seymour football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joey Chestnut.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

ETHAN McLAIN

Salt Fork football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Zach Wilson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... soccer.

ROBBIE VAVRIK

St. Thomas More football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

