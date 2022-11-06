NOAH BASS
Clinton football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Walter Payton.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
OWEN BIRT
St. Joseph-Ogden football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Khalil Mack.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.
CARSON BLOCK
Villa Grove football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tyler Wilson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a hockey game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
JOHN CLAXON
Tuscola football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Donald.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Chicago Bears game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
DREW COTTON
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ray Lewis.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Packers-Bears game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... soccer.
DONTRELL DUGAR
Centennial football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jalen Ramsey.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.
JACK EDMUNDSON
Le Roy football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... ping pong.
NICK GOLDEN
Mahomet-Seymour football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joey Chestnut.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
ETHAN McLAIN
Salt Fork football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Zach Wilson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... soccer.
ROBBIE VAVRIK
St. Thomas More football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.