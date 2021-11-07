DYLAN GINALICK
Monticello boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...
- Will Ross.
His favorite team is ...
- Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the NBA Finals.
His favorite sport besides soccer is ...
- basketball.
ABBY JACKSON
Argenta-Oreana volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Simone Biles.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a Division I volleyball match.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is
- ... softball.
CRISTIAN MUNOZ
Iroquois West boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...
- Lionel Messi.
His favorite team is ...
- Barcelona F.C.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the World Cup.
His favorite sport besides soccer is ...
- football.
RYLIE RUSSELL
Urbana volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Raevyn Russell.
Her favorite team is ...
- Michigan men’s basketball.
f she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a Michigan basketball game.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.