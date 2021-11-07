Listen to this article

DYLAN GINALICK

Monticello boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Will Ross.

His favorite team is ...

  • Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides soccer is ...

  • basketball.

ABBY JACKSON

Argenta-Oreana volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Simone Biles.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a Division I volleyball match.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is

  • ... softball.

CRISTIAN MUNOZ

Iroquois West boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Lionel Messi.

His favorite team is ...

  • Barcelona F.C.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the World Cup.

His favorite sport besides soccer is ...

  • football.

RYLIE RUSSELL

Urbana volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Raevyn Russell.

Her favorite team is ...

  • Michigan men’s basketball.
  • I

f she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a Michigan basketball game.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

