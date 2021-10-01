Listen to this article

KADE ALUMBAUGH

Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Tom Brady.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Detroit Lions.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • football.

BRENNAN HAAKE

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Clarence Kennedy.

His favorite team is ...

  • Chelsea F.C.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

His favorite sport besides soccer is ...

  • volleyball.

ERIN SMITH

Uni High girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Ronda Rousey.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Illinois Fighting Illini.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • ice skating.

SOPHIE ZERROUKI

Mahomet-Seymour volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Jordan Thompson.

Her favorite team is ...

  • USA volleyball.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • Olympic volleyball.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... soccer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos