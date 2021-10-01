KADE ALUMBAUGH
Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...
- Tom Brady.
His favorite team is ...
- the Detroit Lions.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- football.
BRENNAN HAAKE
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...
- Clarence Kennedy.
His favorite team is ...
- Chelsea F.C.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
His favorite sport besides soccer is ...
- volleyball.
ERIN SMITH
Uni High girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...
- Ronda Rousey.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Illinois Fighting Illini.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- ice skating.
SOPHIE ZERROUKI
Mahomet-Seymour volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Jordan Thompson.
Her favorite team is ...
- USA volleyball.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- Olympic volleyball.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... soccer.