ADITI ADVE
Uni High volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Michigan-Illinois volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
JASON BALLARD
St. Thomas More boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Phillip Lee.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series of Poker.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... baseball.
JOSIAH HORTIN
Tuscola boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Austin Cotter.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
BROOKLYN McCOY
Westville girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a golf tournament.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... volleyball.