Aditi Adve, UNI, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ADITI ADVE

Uni High volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Michigan-Illinois volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

Jason Ballard, STM, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

JASON BALLARD

St. Thomas More boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Phillip Lee.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series of Poker.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... baseball.

Josiah Hortin, Tuscola, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

JOSIAH HORTIN

Tuscola boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Austin Cotter.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

Brooklyn McCoy, Westville, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

BROOKLYN McCOY

Westville girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Giorgi Bezhanishvili.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a golf tournament.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

