AMELIA BOSCH
Tuscola volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Drew Brees.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Purdue.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Purdue-Indiana football game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... football.
ASHLYN PERRY
Centennial volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
BRAYDEN SMITH
Mahomet-Seymour football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Willson Contreras.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
MOISE YORK
Danville boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Neymar Jr.
➜ His favorite team is ... Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a lacrosse match.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... football.