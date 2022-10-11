faces of fall--amrani
Buy Now

Mohammed Amrani, Urbana, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

MOHAMMED AMRANI

Urbana boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jon Davis.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympic 800-meter run.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... boxing.

faces of fall--burton
Buy Now

Ruby Burton, ALAH, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

RUBY BURTON

ALAH girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Abby Steiner.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Buffalo Bills.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

faces of fall--koeppel
Buy Now

MaKayla Koeppel, Clinton, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

MaKAYLA KOEPPEL

Clinton girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Winter Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

faces of fall--wallace
Buy Now

Ben Wallace, Mahomet-Seymour, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

BEN WALLACE

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Eliud Kipchoge.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college basketball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos