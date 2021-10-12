JIMMY ANDRADE
Iroquois West boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jonathan dos Santos.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Galaxy.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
CHRISTIAN DIMAS
Clinton football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Khalil Mack.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
MALIA FAIRBANKS
Unity girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... tennis.
HALIE HEINZ
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Olivia Hawthorne.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Hartford Yard Goats.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... cow tipping.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... competitive sleeping.