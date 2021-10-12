Listen to this article

JIMMY ANDRADE

Iroquois West boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jonathan dos Santos.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Galaxy.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

CHRISTIAN DIMAS

Clinton football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Khalil Mack.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

MALIA FAIRBANKS

Unity girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... tennis.

HALIE HEINZ

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Olivia Hawthorne.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Hartford Yard Goats.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... cow tipping.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... competitive sleeping.

