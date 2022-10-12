JACOB ELSTON

Monticello boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.

EMILY TAM

Centennial girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... F.C. Barcelona.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.

CHASE WHITE

Villa Grove boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kurt Zimmerman.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the 2024 Summer Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

ERICA WOODARD

Unity girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Des Linden.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Boston Red Sox.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Olympic marathon.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

