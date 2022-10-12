JACOB ELSTON
Monticello boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.
EMILY TAM
Centennial girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... F.C. Barcelona.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.
CHASE WHITE
Villa Grove boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kurt Zimmerman.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the 2024 Summer Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
ERICA WOODARD
Unity girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Des Linden.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Boston Red Sox.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Olympic marathon.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.