courson ms

Zach Courson, Mahomet-Seymour, Faces of Fall photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

ZACH COURSON

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... David Sebestik.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

mandra urbana

Chase Mandra, Urbana, Faces of Fall photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

CHASE MANDRA

Urbana boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... David de Gea.

➜ His favorite team is ... Manchester United.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Manchester Derby.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

maple watseka

haven Maple, Watseka, Faces of Fall photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

HAVEN MAPLE

Watseka soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alyssa Naeher.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... track and field.

vollmer vg

Ava Vollmer, Villa Grove, Faces of Fall photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

AVA VOLLMER

Villa Grove volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Steelers game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

