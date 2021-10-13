ZACH COURSON
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... David Sebestik.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.
CHASE MANDRA
Urbana boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... David de Gea.
➜ His favorite team is ... Manchester United.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Manchester Derby.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
HAVEN MAPLE
Watseka soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alyssa Naeher.
➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s soccer.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... track and field.
AVA VOLLMER
Villa Grove volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Steelers game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.