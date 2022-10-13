MAKAYLA BLURTON

Schlarman volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Patrick Mahomes.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... cheer.

MATEO CASILLAS

Mahomet-Seymour football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bo Jackson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a hot dog eating contest.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.

COHEN CAVANAUGH

Georgetown-RF/Chrisman football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Fields.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.

EMMA SIMONS

Watseka girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Peyton Manning.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Indianapolis Colts.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the U.S. Open.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos