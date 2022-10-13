MAKAYLA BLURTON
Schlarman volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Patrick Mahomes.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... cheer.
MATEO CASILLAS
Mahomet-Seymour football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bo Jackson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a hot dog eating contest.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.
COHEN CAVANAUGH
Georgetown-RF/Chrisman football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Fields.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.
EMMA SIMONS
Watseka girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Peyton Manning.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Indianapolis Colts.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the U.S. Open.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... volleyball.