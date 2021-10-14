BEAU EDWARDS
Arcola football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bo Jackson.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
GAVIN ASH
Centennial boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... tennis.
TEO CHEMLA
Uni High boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bukayo Saka.
➜ His favorite team is ... Arsenal F.C.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Paris Saint-Germain match with Messi.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
NATHAN KELLEY
Rantoul cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.
➜ His favorite team is ... F.C. Barcelona.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an MLS match.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.
ANNA McCLURE
St. Thomas More volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Luka Doncic.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Ohio State volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... swimming.
SOPHIA ROME
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Eli Mojonnier.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
ANNELIESE SCHIDEMAN
Champaign Central girls’ swimming
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming and diving is ... competitive Irish dancing.
JAMISON VanVICKLE
Salt Fork football
His favorite athlete is ... Dick Butkus.
His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.