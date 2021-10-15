Listen to this article

KALEB REID

Monticello football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bo Jackson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a wrestling match.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.

ADDIE ALLEN

St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Robby Andrews.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

ALISHA FREDERICK

ALAH volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Layton Hall.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

ALEIGHA GARRISON

Judah Christian girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

CONNER OTTO

Blue Ridge boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dustin Johnson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

MADDIE REED

Unity volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

JAMISON VanVICKLE

Salt Fork football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dick Butkus.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos