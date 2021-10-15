KALEB REID
Monticello football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bo Jackson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a wrestling match.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.
ADDIE ALLEN
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Robby Andrews.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
ALISHA FREDERICK
ALAH volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Layton Hall.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
ALEIGHA GARRISON
Judah Christian girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
CONNER OTTO
Blue Ridge boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dustin Johnson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.
MADDIE REED
Unity volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
JAMISON VanVICKLE
Salt Fork football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dick Butkus.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... wrestling.