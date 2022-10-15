faces of fall--goebel
Buy Now

Kate Goebel, Clinton, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KATE GOEBEL

Clinton volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kathryn Plummer.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Stanford volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs World Series game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

faces of fall--jameson
Buy Now

Lily Jameson, Armstrong-Potomac, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

LILY JAMESON

Armstrong-Potomac volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Michigan.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic beach volleyball.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

faces of fall--shaffer
Buy Now

Gracie Shaffer, Blue Ridge , during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

GRACIE SHAFFER

Blue Ridge volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

faces of fall--walker
Buy Now

Ali Walker, Cerro Gordo/Bement, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ALI WALKER

Cerro Gordo/Bement volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Tennessee Titans.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos