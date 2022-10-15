KATE GOEBEL
Clinton volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kathryn Plummer.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Stanford volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs World Series game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
LILY JAMESON
Armstrong-Potomac volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Michigan.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic beach volleyball.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
GRACIE SHAFFER
Blue Ridge volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.
ALI WALKER
Cerro Gordo/Bement volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Tennessee Titans.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... football.