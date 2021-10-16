KARSEN RUPP
Oakwood volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Sahvanna Jaquish.
Her favorite team is ...
- USSSA Prime.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- an Olympic softball game.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- softball.
LORENA ARNETT
Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...
- Carly Mutchmore.
Her favorite team is ...
- Illinois.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- basketball.
KOBE BISHOP
Fisher footballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Kobe Bryant.
His favorite team is ...
- the Detroit Lions.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides football is ...
- basketball.
JOSIE HOTSINPILLER
Danville girls’ tennisHer favorite athlete is ...
- Alex Morgan.
Her favorite team is ...
- U.S. women’s soccer.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a U.S. women’s soccer match.
Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer. KENDL LEMMON
Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...
- Simone Biles.
Her favorite team is ...
- Illinois.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a gymnastics meet.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- basketball.
AUSTON MILLER
Iroquois West footballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Pat Tillman.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bears.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Rose Bowl.
His favorite sport besides football is ...
- wrestling.
LOGAN WALLACE
Tuscola boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...
- Riley Nolan.
His favorite team is ...
- the Los Angeles Galaxy.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- an MLS match.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.