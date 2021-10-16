Listen to this article

KARSEN RUPP

Oakwood volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Sahvanna Jaquish.

Her favorite team is ...

  • USSSA Prime.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • an Olympic softball game.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...

  • softball.

LORENA ARNETT

Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Carly Mutchmore.

Her favorite team is ...

  • Illinois.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • basketball.

KOBE BISHOP

Fisher footballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Kobe Bryant.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Detroit Lions.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides football is ...

  • basketball.

JOSIE HOTSINPILLER

Danville girls’ tennisHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Alex Morgan.

Her favorite team is ...

  • U.S. women’s soccer.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a U.S. women’s soccer match.

Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer. KENDL LEMMON

Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Simone Biles.

Her favorite team is ...

  • Illinois.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a gymnastics meet.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • basketball.

AUSTON MILLER

Iroquois West footballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Pat Tillman.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bears.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Rose Bowl.

His favorite sport besides football is ...

  • wrestling.

LOGAN WALLACE

Tuscola boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Riley Nolan.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Los Angeles Galaxy.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • an MLS match.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

