MARIA ADAMS
Oakwood volleyball
➜ Her favorite team is ... Parkland College.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
JACKSON BARRETT
Tuscola boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Connor Brown.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Boston Marathon.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
GRACIE EDELMAN
Prairie Central volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
ISAAC FISHER
Champaign Central boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Son Heung-min.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... football.
KATELYNN GRAHAM
Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athletes are ... all of her teammates.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois basketball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... cheer.
ETHAN HARDING
Hoopeston Area boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Berkshire.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the U.S. Open.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... hockey.
LANDEN HAUREZ
Westville football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... JJ Watt.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
JAYCI McGRAW
Unity volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kylie McCulley.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic sand volleyball.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
ALEEYA RUDY
Danville volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Chicago Bulls game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
ELLA SMITH
Watseka volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jenna Gray.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Purdue volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... NCAA volleyball final.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
LILI TIOURIRINE
Uni High volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Karim Benzema.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Paris Saint Germain F.C.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... soccer.