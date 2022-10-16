faces of fall--adams
Buy Now

Maria Adams, Oakwood, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

MARIA ADAMS

Oakwood volleyball

➜ Her favorite team is ... Parkland College.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

faces of fall--barrett
Buy Now

Jackson Barrett, Tuscola, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

JACKSON BARRETT

Tuscola boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Connor Brown.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Boston Marathon.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

faces of fall--edelman
Buy Now

Gracie Edelman, Prairie Central,, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

GRACIE EDELMAN

Prairie Central volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

faces of fall--fisher
Buy Now

Isaac Fisher, Champaign Central, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ISAAC FISHER

Champaign Central boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Son Heung-min.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... football.

faces of fall--graham
Buy Now

Katelynn Graham, Rantoul/ PBL, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KATELYNN GRAHAM

Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athletes are ... all of her teammates.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois basketball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... cheer.

faces of fall--harding
Buy Now

Ethan Harding, Hoopeston Area , during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ETHAN HARDING

Hoopeston Area boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Berkshire.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the U.S. Open.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... hockey.

westville--haurez
Buy Now

Landen Haurez, Westville football at the News-Gazette on Monday, August 8, 2022.

LANDEN HAUREZ

Westville football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... JJ Watt.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

faces of fall--mcgraw
Buy Now

Jayci McGraw, Unity, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

JAYCI McGRAW

Unity volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kylie McCulley.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic sand volleyball.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

faces of fall--rudy
Buy Now

Aleeya Rudy, Danville, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ALEEYA RUDY

Danville volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Chicago Bulls game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

faces of fall
Buy Now

Ella Smith, Watseka, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ELLA SMITH

Watseka volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jenna Gray.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Purdue volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... NCAA volleyball final.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

faces of fall
Buy Now

Lili Tiouririne, UNI, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

LILI TIOURIRINE

Uni High volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Karim Benzema.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Paris Saint Germain F.C.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... soccer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos