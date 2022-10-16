MACI CLODFELDER
Villa Grove girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Brady Clodfelder.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Villa Grove.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.
PAYTON FULLER
Monticello girls’ swimming and diving
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... volleyball.
MIKAYLA KNAKE
Cissna Park volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Brooklyn Stadeli.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
KATIE STEIDINGER
GCMS girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emma Raducanu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.