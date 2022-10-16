MACI CLODFELDER

Villa Grove girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Brady Clodfelder.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Villa Grove.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.

PAYTON FULLER

Monticello girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... volleyball.

MIKAYLA KNAKE

Cissna Park volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Brooklyn Stadeli.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

KATIE STEIDINGER

GCMS girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emma Raducanu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

