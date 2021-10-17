ADONAI BUMBA
St. Thomas More footballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Braylon Peacock.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bulls.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides football is ...
- boxing.
MALLORY CYRULIK
Clinton volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Kevin Durant.
Her favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the World Series.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- basketball.
ANTHONY RAMIREZ
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...
- Paulo Dybala.
His favorite team is ...
- Liverpool F.C.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a football game.
His favorite sport besides soccer is ...
- golf.
BRANDON SIMMONS
Urbana footballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Chase Young.
His favorite team is ...
- the Ohio State Buckeyes.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- an Ohio State football game.
His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.