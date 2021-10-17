Listen to this article

ADONAI BUMBA

St. Thomas More footballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Braylon Peacock.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bulls.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides football is ...

  • boxing.

MALLORY CYRULIK

Clinton volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Kevin Durant.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the World Series.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...

  • basketball.

ANTHONY RAMIREZ

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Paulo Dybala.

His favorite team is ...

  • Liverpool F.C.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a football game.

His favorite sport besides soccer is ...

  • golf.

BRANDON SIMMONS

Urbana footballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Chase Young.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Ohio State Buckeyes.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • an Ohio State football game.

His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

