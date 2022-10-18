TUCKER BAILEY
Judah Christian boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ja Morant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
ISAIAH BUSBY
Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aiden Kerr.
➜ His favorite team is ... Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
REIS CLAYBROOKE
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.
➜ His favorite team is ... Indiana.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
PEYTON SARVER
St. Joseph-Ogden football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Henry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Tennessee Titans.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Dallas Mavericks playoff game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.