TUCKER BAILEY

Judah Christian boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ja Morant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

ISAIAH BUSBY

Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aiden Kerr.

➜ His favorite team is ... Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

REIS CLAYBROOKE

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.

➜ His favorite team is ... Indiana.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

PEYTON SARVER

St. Joseph-Ogden football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Henry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Tennessee Titans.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Dallas Mavericks playoff game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos