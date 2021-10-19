CALVIN CRAWFORD
LeRoy footballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Paul George.
His favorite team is ...
- the Pittsburgh Steelers.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a Steelers game.
His favorite sport besides football is ...
- baseball.
MATTIE KENNEL
Armstrong-Potomac volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Michael Jordan.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- basketball.
TORIE ROTHERMEL
Heritage volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Jordyn Poulter.
Her favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Blues.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- softball.
TRINITY STROISCH
Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...
- Simone Biles.
Her favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympic track and field trials.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.