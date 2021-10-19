Listen to this article

CALVIN CRAWFORD

LeRoy footballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Paul George.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a Steelers game.

His favorite sport besides football is ...

  • baseball.

MATTIE KENNEL

Armstrong-Potomac volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Michael Jordan.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...

  • basketball.

TORIE ROTHERMEL

Heritage volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Jordyn Poulter.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Blues.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...

  • softball.

TRINITY STROISCH

Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Simone Biles.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympic track and field trials.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

