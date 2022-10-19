LYLE ADCOCK
ALAH boys’ cross-country
His favorite athlete is ...
- Jace Green.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the World Series.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- track and field.
SKYLER ANDERSON
St. Thomas More girls’ cross-country
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Sydney McLaughlin.
Her favorite team is ...
- Illinois cross-country.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the World Cup.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- rowing.
ETHAN BLACKBURN
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ cross-country
His favorite athlete is ...
- Michael Jordan.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a football game.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- track and field.
ALLISON THOMPSON
Danville girls’ cross-country
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Jordan Lang.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- Olympic gymnastics.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- gymnastics.