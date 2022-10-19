faces of fall--adcock
Buy Now

Lyle Adcock, ALAH, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

LYLE ADCOCK

ALAH boys’ cross-country

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Jace Green.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the World Series.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • track and field.
faces of fall--anderson
Buy Now

Skyler Anderson, STM, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

SKYLER ANDERSON

St. Thomas More girls’ cross-country

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Sydney McLaughlin.

Her favorite team is ...

  • Illinois cross-country.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the World Cup.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • rowing.
faces of fall--blackburn
Buy Now

Ethan Blackburn, SJ-O, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ETHAN BLACKBURN

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ cross-country

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Michael Jordan.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a football game.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • track and field.
faces of fall--thompson
Buy Now

Allison Thompson, Danville, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ALLISON THOMPSON

Danville girls’ cross-country

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Jordan Lang.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • Olympic gymnastics.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • gymnastics.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos