BEN BROWN
Hoopeston Area boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nick Hofer.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
MABRY BRUHN
Monticello girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emma Coburn.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
JADE CARLOS GUSTAFSON
Clinton boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Usain Bolt.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.
KAILEY PHIPPS
Chrisman volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.