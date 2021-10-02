Listen to this article

BEN BROWN

Hoopeston Area boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nick Hofer.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

MABRY BRUHN

Monticello girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emma Coburn.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

JADE CARLOS GUSTAFSON

Clinton boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Usain Bolt.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.

KAILEY PHIPPS

Chrisman volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

