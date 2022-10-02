NICK BONN
Champaign Central boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cade Cunningham.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Detroit Tigers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Athletics Championships.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
AVA BOYD
Mahomet-Seymour girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Gabby Thomas.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... softball.
KLEMENTINE DAVIS
Judah Christian volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
MADISON LOGAN
Villa Grove girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Bethany Hamilton.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Texas basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college basketball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
ANDREW MOWRER
Unity boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Erling Haaland.
➜ His favorite team is ... F.C. Barcelona.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Cup final.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.
ANTHONY SHERVINO
Watseka football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ray Lewis.
➜ His favorite team is ... Ohio State.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.
ALISA TANGMUNARUNKIT
Urbana girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... John McEnroe.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the U.S. Open.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... badminton.
ISAAC WEBB
Clinton football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Quenton Nelson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Indianapolis Colts.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic shot put.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.
ANTHONY ZAMORA
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cowboys game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.