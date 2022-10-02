faces of fall--bonn
Nick Bonn, Champaign Central, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

NICK BONN

Champaign Central boys’ cross-country

His favorite athlete is ... Cade Cunningham.

His favorite team is ... the Detroit Tigers.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Athletics Championships.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

faces of fall--boyd
Ava Boyd, Mahomet-Seymour, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

AVA BOYD

Mahomet-Seymour girls’ cross-country

Her favorite athlete is ... Gabby Thomas.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... softball.

faces of fall--davis
Klementine Davis , Judah Christian, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KLEMENTINE DAVIS

Judah Christian volleyball

Her favorite athlete is ... Jordyn Poulter.

Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

faces of fall--logan
Madison Logan , Villa Grove, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

MADISON LOGAN

Villa Grove girls’ cross-country

Her favorite athlete is ... Bethany Hamilton.

Her favorite team is ... Texas basketball.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college basketball game.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

faces of fall--mowrer
Andrew Mowrer, Unity, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ANDREW MOWRER

Unity boys’ soccer

His favorite athlete is ... Erling Haaland.

His favorite team is ... F.C. Barcelona.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Cup final.

His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.

08252022-football-faces-watseka-shervino-2.jpg

Watseka's Anthony Shervino

ANTHONY SHERVINO

Watseka football

His favorite athlete is ... Ray Lewis.

His favorite team is ... Ohio State.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA championship.

His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.

faces of fall--tangmunarunkit
Alisa Tangmunarunkit, Urbana, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ALISA TANGMUNARUNKIT

Urbana girls’ tennis

Her favorite athlete is ... John McEnroe.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the U.S. Open.

Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... badminton.

08252022-football-faces-clinton-isaac-webb-3.jpg

ISAAC WEBB

Clinton football

His favorite athlete is ... Quenton Nelson.

His favorite team is ... the Indianapolis Colts.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic shot put.

His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.

08252022-football-faces-hoopeston-area-armstrong-potomac-anthony-zamora.jpg

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac’s Anthony Zamora

ANTHONY ZAMORA

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football

His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.

His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cowboys game.

His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

